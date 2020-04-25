UrduPoint.com
US Consul General Wishes Blissful Ramazan To Muslims

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 03:34 PM

US Consul General in Lahore, Catherine Rodriguez has wished a blissful Ramazan to Muslims across Pakistan while urging them to 'stay home and stay safe' in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :US Consul General in Lahore, Catherine Rodriguez has wished a blissful Ramazan to Muslims across Pakistan while urging them to 'stay home and stay safe' in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.

In a video message posted at the advent of the holy month of Ramazan here,she said, "This Ramazan is going to be little different but there are certain things which remain the same. This is an opportunity for self-reflection, acts of generosity, acts of charity but the most importantly acts of kindness." Taking the opportunity, the US diplomat also urged people to practice social distancing as a measure to contain coronavirus pandemic.

"Social distancing is important for you, your family and for the people of Pakistan to avoid health challenges caused by the coronavirus outbreak", she added.

Catherine Rodriguez reminded people of the need to work together to flatten the curve of disease incidence.

Ramazan, the 9th month of the Islamic Hijri Calendar, is observed as a month of fasting by Muslims across the globe. The sacred month is marked by self-purgation, devout prayers and community service.

