UrduPoint.com

US Consul Makaneole Meets CM Hamza Shehbaz

Umer Jamshaid Published June 17, 2022 | 07:29 PM

US Consul Makaneole meets CM Hamza Shehbaz

United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest, here on Friday.

Makaneole congratulated Hamza on assuming the office of chief minister Punjab and extended his sincere wishes for his success.

The chief minister said Pak-US relations are multifaceted in nature, adding that the Punjab government wished to further enhance bilateral relations in agriculture, environment, water-shortage and other sectors.

He said: "We are faced with economic challenges currently, but our spirits are high to defeat all odds", adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was committed to serving masses.

Consul General Makaneole said that his country gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan, adding that it would further enhance cooperation in different sectors with the Punjab government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Agriculture United States Muslim All

Recent Stories

Cop returns Rs 100,000 cash to owner

Cop returns Rs 100,000 cash to owner

2 minutes ago
 Plastic bags a major cause of environmental pollut ..

Plastic bags a major cause of environmental pollution: Environmentalists

2 minutes ago
 Training workshop under Sindh Hindu Marriage Act h ..

Training workshop under Sindh Hindu Marriage Act held

2 minutes ago
 Sargodha receives light rain

Sargodha receives light rain

2 minutes ago
 AIOU extends admissions' date of MA/M.Sc programs ..

AIOU extends admissions' date of MA/M.Sc programs till June 30

2 minutes ago
 Senate body opposes advance tax on payment abroad ..

Senate body opposes advance tax on payment abroad through credit, debit cards

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.