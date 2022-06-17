US Consul Makaneole meets CM Hamza Shehbaz

United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest, here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole met Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and discussed bilateral relations, cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest, here on Friday.

Makaneole congratulated Hamza on assuming the office of chief minister Punjab and extended his sincere wishes for his success.

The chief minister said Pak-US relations are multifaceted in nature, adding that the Punjab government wished to further enhance bilateral relations in agriculture, environment, water-shortage and other sectors.

He said: "We are faced with economic challenges currently, but our spirits are high to defeat all odds", adding that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was committed to serving masses.

Consul General Makaneole said that his country gives great importance to its relations with Pakistan, adding that it would further enhance cooperation in different sectors with the Punjab government.