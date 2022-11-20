US Consulate celebrates Global Entrepreneurship Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :The U.S. Consulate Karachi in collaboration with local partners celebrated Global Entrepreneurship Week from November 14-20 to promote the Pakistani entrepreneurial ecosystem by convening various programmes with entrepreneurs, start-ups, incubation centers, industry leaders, academia, youth, and journalists.

Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) was aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and encouraging new opportunities for investment, partnership, and collaboration to boost economies and address some of the world's most pressing economic challenges, according to a communique.

The U.S. Mission Pakistan sponsored the Silicon Valley trainer and a professional speaker Oscar Garcia, founder and chief empowerment officer at Aspira, to join the celebrations in Karachi and Islamabad.

He gave several interactive motivational sessions on pitching, professional branding, and career development during his time in Karachi.

Oscar Garcia spoke on 'The Art of Taking Risks and Building Resilience' at National Incubation Center Karachi (NICK) at NED University where the packed room learned about the vision and patience it takes for businesses to succeed. He led a roundtable discussion with U.S. Consulate Karachi officials, entrepreneurs, startups, and business journalists about the 'Challenges and Opportunities in Pakistan's Entrepreneurial Ecosystem".

To close a week of events, he gave an interactive talk about 'Sustainability in Start-Up Culture' with the aspiring Pakistani entrepreneurs at Lincoln Corner Karachi where The Startup Lab! is located.

The StartUp Lab! is one-of-a-kind space in Pakistan where any aspiring entrepreneur can turn their business idea into a reality using the latest technology and equipment for free.

Other events this week included an Access English Microscholarship programme event at Lincoln Corner Pakistan American Cultural Center where more than 200 students listened to alumni and U.S. Consulate Karachi's Information Officer Krista Bustamante talk about entrepreneurship, the importance of hardwork, finding a mentor, and building resilience.

The United States has been supporting Pakistani innovators, entrepreneurs, and students working to make a positive impact on their communities and the economy.

While talking to the promising Pakistani entrepreneurs at NICK, Consul General Nicole Theriot remarked, "This year marks 75 years of bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan. The United States values our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to U.S. interests. We support strengthening economic ties between our two countries by expanding private sector trade and investment, which benefits both countries.""The U.S. government looks forward to continuing our work with Pakistan to grow and expand our commercial and economic ties, expand our collaboration in education, improve access to renewable energy, and increase agricultural cooperation between our countries. We also look forward to more cooperation on integrating women into Pakistan's economy and help further nurture Pakistan's entrepreneurial ecosystem", Nicole said.