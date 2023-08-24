Open Menu

US Consulate Conducts Seminar On Aquaculture Development In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM

US Consulate conducts seminar on aquaculture development in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The United States (US) Consulate in Lahore arranged a seminar to help Pakistan fish industry in developing aqua and animal feed manufacturing units to strengthen fish production in Pakistan.

This seminar was organised by United States Pakistan's Foreign Commercial Service Section in collaboration with Kansas-based Extru-Tech.

Deputy Political and Economic Chief US Consulate Lahore, Douglas Johnston and Public Engagement Officer, Matthew Wilson were the guests on the occasion, while a large number of feed millers, poultry farmers , fish farmers , fisheries officials from across Pakistan, academia and corporate businessmen attended the seminar.

The seminar highlighted versatility of a good extrusion system in producing the best quality fish and shrimp feed in the face of depleting river and ocean fish resources in the country.

Extru-Tech representative Dr. Yaqoob said that the climatic changes had adversely affected fish produce in the rivers and oceans and there was urgent need to develop inland aqua produce, adding that feed was vital to the production of fish and shrimp. He said floating feed technology was vital to the produce of fish in the country.

US Consulate Lahore's Deputy Political and Economic Chief, Douglas Johnston said that US companies play a significant role in Pakistan's business environment, adding over 65 US companies were registered and operating in Pakistan. He said the common trade volume between Pakistan and the United States was 9.9 billion Dollars.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Business Douglas United States From Industry Best Billion

Recent Stories

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshak ..

IHC to take up Imran Khan's appeal against Thoshakhana verdict today

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

Pakistani rupee breaks 300 mark against US Dollar

31 minutes ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah attends reception in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit

43 minutes ago
 UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG sum ..

UN Pak launches dialogue campaign ahead of SDG summit

45 minutes ago
 President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls dat ..

President invites CEC for meeting to fix polls date

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2023

4 hours ago
 UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Champi ..

UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federati ..

UAE elected to International Table Tennis Federation&#039;s Sustainability Commi ..

12 hours ago
 Club subsidies measured by community services rend ..

Club subsidies measured by community services rendered: Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago
 Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environmen ..

Step afoot to hold election in peaceful environment: Zubair

13 hours ago
 NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

NCSW's chairperson visits Jarnawala

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan