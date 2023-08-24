US Consulate conducts seminar on aquaculture development in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The United States (US) Consulate in Lahore arranged a seminar to help Pakistan fish industry in developing aqua and animal feed manufacturing units to strengthen fish production in Pakistan.

This seminar was organised by United States Pakistan's Foreign Commercial Service Section in collaboration with Kansas-based Extru-Tech.

Deputy Political and Economic Chief US Consulate Lahore, Douglas Johnston and Public Engagement Officer, Matthew Wilson were the guests on the occasion, while a large number of feed millers, poultry farmers , fish farmers , fisheries officials from across Pakistan, academia and corporate businessmen attended the seminar.

The seminar highlighted versatility of a good extrusion system in producing the best quality fish and shrimp feed in the face of depleting river and ocean fish resources in the country.

Extru-Tech representative Dr. Yaqoob said that the climatic changes had adversely affected fish produce in the rivers and oceans and there was urgent need to develop inland aqua produce, adding that feed was vital to the production of fish and shrimp. He said floating feed technology was vital to the produce of fish in the country.

US Consulate Lahore's Deputy Political and Economic Chief, Douglas Johnston said that US companies play a significant role in Pakistan's business environment, adding over 65 US companies were registered and operating in Pakistan. He said the common trade volume between Pakistan and the United States was 9.9 billion Dollars.