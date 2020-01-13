UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consulate Delegation Calls On Provincial Minister M. Rizwan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Consulate delegation calls on provincial minister M. Rizwan

A four-member delegation of American Consulate, Lahore led by Director of Wisconsin state laboratory of Hygiene Dr. James Schauer called on Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department M. Rizwan here at EPD office on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A four-member delegation of American Consulate, Lahore led by Director of Wisconsin state laboratory of Hygiene Dr. James Schauer called on Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department M. Rizwan here at EPD office on Monday.

Issues regarding strategies for enhancing enforcement and implementation of environmental regulations, effective use of limited resources, partnering with universities and NGOs and methods to engage industry, transportation sectors were discussed during the meeting.

The minister briefed the delegation about measures taken by Punjab government to control pollution and smog.

He said the Punjab government had set up Punjab Clean Air Commission and committees at tehsil and district level whereas major industry sector being directed to install Air Pollution control system and liquid effluent treatment plants.

The minister also briefed about steps taken by the department in smog's season.

He said the department took action against 661 old technology brick kilns besides a SMOG awareness campaign on electronic and print media, daily updated of air quality data on website, action against burning of municipal waste in violation of section 144 of CRPC.

He said only in two months, 516 brick kilns were converted to ZigZag technology from old technology, smoke emitting industry temporarily shutdown and people friendly strategy was adopted for the closure of two-stroke engines, motorcycle-rikshaws and smoke-emitting vehicles in the province.

The US Envoy appreciated the efforts done by the Environment department so for and offered full cooperation in future to control air pollution and improve air quality standards.

The minister EPD said the Punjab government liked to benefit from the expertise of US to make clean environment of the Punjab and ready to work with collaboration of US.

He directed secretary EPD to make a proposal for the betterment of environment and forward for further process.

On the occasion Ellen Connorton, Kathleen Macdonald, spokesperson Ms.Sadaf Saeed, Secretary EPD Saima Saeed, DG EPA and other related persons were present.

Related Topics

Lahore Technology Government Of Punjab Punjab Vehicles Media From Industry

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Japan&#039;s Prime Mini ..

2 minutes ago

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

47 minutes ago

Friendship between UAE, Japan improving every year ..

47 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

47 minutes ago

Turkey Hopes Haftar, Sarraj Pledge Commitment to C ..

2 minutes ago

Cutting aluminium intake can minimise potential he ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.