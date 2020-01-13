US Consulate delegation calls on provincial minister M. Rizwan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :A four-member delegation of American Consulate, Lahore led by Director of Wisconsin state laboratory of Hygiene Dr. James Schauer called on Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Department M. Rizwan here at EPD office on Monday.

Issues regarding strategies for enhancing enforcement and implementation of environmental regulations, effective use of limited resources, partnering with universities and NGOs and methods to engage industry, transportation sectors were discussed during the meeting.

The minister briefed the delegation about measures taken by Punjab government to control pollution and smog.

He said the Punjab government had set up Punjab Clean Air Commission and committees at tehsil and district level whereas major industry sector being directed to install Air Pollution control system and liquid effluent treatment plants.

The minister also briefed about steps taken by the department in smog's season.

He said the department took action against 661 old technology brick kilns besides a SMOG awareness campaign on electronic and print media, daily updated of air quality data on website, action against burning of municipal waste in violation of section 144 of CRPC.

He said only in two months, 516 brick kilns were converted to ZigZag technology from old technology, smoke emitting industry temporarily shutdown and people friendly strategy was adopted for the closure of two-stroke engines, motorcycle-rikshaws and smoke-emitting vehicles in the province.

The US Envoy appreciated the efforts done by the Environment department so for and offered full cooperation in future to control air pollution and improve air quality standards.

The minister EPD said the Punjab government liked to benefit from the expertise of US to make clean environment of the Punjab and ready to work with collaboration of US.

He directed secretary EPD to make a proposal for the betterment of environment and forward for further process.

On the occasion Ellen Connorton, Kathleen Macdonald, spokesperson Ms.Sadaf Saeed, Secretary EPD Saima Saeed, DG EPA and other related persons were present.