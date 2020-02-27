UrduPoint.com
US Consulate Delegation Meets Punjab HR&MA Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 07:06 PM

An US consulate delegation, led by Political Assistant M Daimm Fazal, called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine at New Ministers Block on Thursday and discussed issues regarding protection of human rights, religious freedom, interfaith dialogue and respect

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :An US consulate delegation, led by Political Assistant M Daimm Fazal, called on Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine at New Ministers Block on Thursday and discussed issues regarding protection of human rights, religious freedom, interfaith dialogue and respect.

The minister briefed the delegation about the measures taken by the Punjab government for protection of human rights and minorities. He said that the HR&MA Department was protecting the rights of children, women, transgender, disabled persons, senior citizens, minorities, adding that the Punjab government believed in dignity and fair treatment of every person, and the provincial government was committed to ensuring upholding of human rights principles, enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He strongly condemned the recent incidents in India where goons of Narendra Modi government burnt mosques and other religious places of Muslims.

He told the delegation that Prime Minister Imran Khan had warned in a tweet that anyone in Pakistan targeting non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship would be dealt with strictly as the minorities were equal citizens of the country.

He also called upon the delegation members to play a proactive role for freedom of Kashmiris and peace in India.

The delegation praised the measures taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the Punjab government for protection of human rights. The delegation also assured the minister of plating a role in protection of Kashmiris rights.

Political economic chief Barry H Junker, Rubina Feroz Bhatti and other relevant officials were also present.

