UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consulate Establishes US-Pakistan Friendship Garden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 06:18 PM

US Consulate establishes US-Pakistan friendship Garden

The U.S. Consulate General in Karachi broke ground on a "U.S. Pakistan Friendship Garden" in Clifton Urban Forest in celebration of Arbor Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The U.S. Consulate General in Karachi broke ground on a "U.S. Pakistan Friendship Garden" in Clifton Urban Forest in celebration of Arbor Day.

Located in the heart of Karachi, the addition to the urban forest will be a sustainable symbol of the United States' partnership with Pakistan to tackle the climate crisis.

The U.S. Consulate, joined by Sindh Secretary for Environment, Climate Change, and Coastal Development Aslam Ghauri and Acting Consul General of Japan, Ashida Katsunori, is partnering with Urban Forest to build on local initiatives to increase tree coverage throughout Karachi. The "U.S.-Pakistan Friendship Garden" will help reduce pollutants, improve air quality, and reduce the harmful impact of urban flooding and extreme heat events.

"We are investing in the health and well-being of the Karachi community," said Consul General Silberstein. "Addressing to the climate crisis is a team effort and together we can conserve and nurture forests, even in urban areas, to help improve the air we all breathe." Climate change and environmental diplomacy are top priorities for the United States.

Urban Forest was formed in Karachi in 2016 to create natural forests using the Miyawaki Method, a planting system that uses minimal water and supports sustainable urban gardens.

Urban Forest has over 30,000 trees growing in sustainable ecosystems. The "U.S. Pakistan Friendship Garden" was made possible by a US$4,000 grant and the efforts of a corps of U.S. diplomats assigned to the U.S. Consulate in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Water Japan United States 2016 All Top

Recent Stories

18,980 more coronavirus patients recover in Punjab ..

1 minute ago

China to launch pilot program to promote HPV vacci ..

1 minute ago

Indonesia gets Sinopharm doses after authorizing u ..

3 minutes ago

Facebook Removes Page of RT's Redfish for Posts Co ..

3 minutes ago

Finland to finance post-Covid stimulus with debt

3 minutes ago

Russia detains Navalny lawyer on criminal charges

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.