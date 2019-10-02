US Consulate General Lahore delegation visits UoS

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation from US Consulate General Lahore, visited revamped Lincoln Corner Sargodha University on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the Jared Yancey, Public Affair Officer (PAO), US Consulate General Lahore, Aurangzeb, Director Lincoln Corner Punjab and Muhammad Iqbal, Manager English Programmes.

Nimra Zia (Coordinator LCS) briefed dignitaries about the progress of LCS including summer school and community outreach through interactive learning sessions.

She highlighted different interactive and learning activities conducted at these LCS.

She also briefed about the extended project of LCS and informed that the corner consists of meeting area, maker space for innovative students science ideas, gaming zone for learning spoken English and electronic resources in addition to videos and documentaries, there would be substantial collection of books, print magazines and journals.

She said LCS is promoting reading, writing and communication skills, as well as education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

"LCS extension enabled us to start various activities including preparation for GRE test, sessions on SDGS and providing access to US e-library." The delegation interacted with the friends of corner, summer school students and official team of English Access Micro Scholarship Programme.

"It was wonderful to visit Sargodha University and meeting such a dynamic group of faculty and students," Jared Yancey said and added "we hope to see this corner as a vibrant and innovative place of learning for people of Sargodha." Jared Yancey taking about the extended project of LCS said that live session will be started at the corner on strategic communication.

The PAO appreciated the corner as one of the most active and impactful among all corners in Pakistan. He was optimistic that snowball effect through resourceful, informative programming at the corner will positively influence the Sargodha University and community in long run.