WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :US Consulate General Lahore William Makaneole on Friday visited Taxila Museum and ancient Buddhist site of Dharmarajika stupa.

Upon his arrival he was received by deputy director Punjab department of arachnology Muhammad Iqbal Manj and curator Taxila Museum.

The officials briefed the US diplomat about the history of Gandhara civilisation, various stupas, statues and other artifacts in the museum.

The envoy and his team were taken around the main hall which exhibits more than 70 stories of the life of Buddha i.e. from the time of his birth till death.

He also visited the Bodhisattva and Buddha galleries. The diplomat was informed that hundreds of monasteries and stupas were built together with Greek and Kushan towns such as Sirkap and Sirsukh, both in Taxila.

The US diplomat has also visited various Buddha images and Buddha life stories. "Mainly the display consists of objects from 600 BC to 500 AD," he was informed.

While recording his views in the comments book, Mr Makaneole has written "It was interesting to see just how important this area of the world is. I was impressed with the artifacts".