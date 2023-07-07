Open Menu

US Consulate General Lahore William Makaneole On Friday Visited Taxila Museum

Muhammad Irfan Published July 07, 2023 | 06:10 PM

US Consulate General Lahore William Makaneole on Friday visited Taxila Museum

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :US Consulate General Lahore William Makaneole on Friday visited Taxila Museum and ancient Buddhist site of Dharmarajika stupa.

Upon his arrival he was received by deputy director Punjab department of arachnology Muhammad Iqbal Manj and curator Taxila Museum.

The officials briefed the US diplomat about the history of Gandhara civilisation, various stupas, statues and other artifacts in the museum.

The envoy and his team were taken around the main hall which exhibits more than 70 stories of the life of Buddha i.e. from the time of his birth till death.

He also visited the Bodhisattva and Buddha galleries. The diplomat was informed that hundreds of monasteries and stupas were built together with Greek and Kushan towns such as Sirkap and Sirsukh, both in Taxila.

The US diplomat has also visited various Buddha images and Buddha life stories. "Mainly the display consists of objects from 600 BC to 500 AD," he was informed.

While recording his views in the comments book, Mr Makaneole has written "It was interesting to see just how important this area of the world is. I was impressed with the artifacts".

Related Topics

Lahore World Punjab Taxila SITE From

Recent Stories

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observ ..

Moro Hub and Riverbed host event on unified observability solutions

3 minutes ago
 Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

Manchester City announces ‘Treble Trophy Tour’

33 minutes ago
 Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

Mohammad Hafeez offered multiple job offers in PCB

57 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s internation ..

42 Abu Dhabi celebrates 42 Network’s international recognition

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

Vivo V27e Review: Seamless Functionality Unleashed

1 hour ago
 realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Bud ..

Realme Narzo 50: Your All-in-one Solution on a Budget

1 hour ago
There should be legislation at UN to criminalize d ..

There should be legislation at UN to criminalize desecration of holy books: Ashr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Ch ..

UAE to participate in Hungary Masters 2023 Judo Championship

2 hours ago
 vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming ..

Vivo’s 6th Anniversary in Pakistan: Transforming the Tech Landscape with Trail ..

2 hours ago
 Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at U ..

Marta Bastianelli appointed as Riders’ Lead at UAE Team ADQ

4 hours ago
 Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea agains ..

Gujrat court turns down Rahul Gandhi's plea against conviction in defamation cas ..

4 hours ago
 Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

Nation observes Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran today

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan