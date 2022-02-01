UrduPoint.com

US Consulate General, SEAS, IVS Celebrate Preservation Of Karachi's Historic Nusserwanjee Building

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 10:22 PM

U.S. Consul General Mark Stroh joined Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture (IVS) Executive Director Dr Faiza Mushtaq, Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society (SEAS) President Dr. Kaleemullah Lashari, SEAS Secretary General Dr. Asma Ibrahim, and other guests to celebrate the successful renovation of Karachi's historic Nusserwanjee Building

The landmark restoration was made possible through a $140,000 US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) grant to restore the building implemented by SEAS and facilitated by IVS, said a news release on Tuesday.

The United States has awarded more than $6.4 million Dollars (approximately Rs 1.1 billion) for 30 such cultural heritage projects across Pakistan.

Consul General Stroh explained, "The US Mission supports the preservation of heritage sites like the Nusserwanjee Building because we know these sites mean so much more than bricks and mortar.

They strengthen communities, and they are an investment in building a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan.

"I am proud that with together with IVS, SEAS, and the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation, the US Consulate has played a part in ensuring that this piece of Karachi's history is now preserved for future generations."In addition to the Nusserwanjee Building, other US AFCP projects in Sindh include the restoration of the tombs of Sultan Ibrahim and Amir Sultan Muhammad at the Makli Hill necropolis, the conservation of Varun Dev Hindu Temple on Manora Island, and the recently inaugurated project to restore Frere Hall.

The projects exemplified the United States' commitment to work with Pakistan to preserve its rich cultural heritage and diversity, the news release said.

>