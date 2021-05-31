UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consulate Hosts Workshop With Top Hollywood Writer For Pakistani Film Students

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:53 PM

US Consulate hosts workshop with top hollywood writer for Pakistani film students

US Consulate Karachi on Monday invited renowned Hollywood writers Janet Batchler, the writer for Batman Forever and Pompei, to lead screenwriting workshops for Pakistani students alongside local filmmaker Anam Abbas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :US Consulate Karachi on Monday invited renowned Hollywood writers Janet Batchler, the writer for Batman Forever and Pompei, to lead screenwriting workshops for Pakistani students alongside local filmmaker Anam Abbas. The collaboration is part of the American Film Showcase (AFS), the premier American film diplomacy program connecting American filmmakers with their counterparts in more than 40 countries.

The five-day online workshops were attended by film, mass communication, and visual arts students from universities across Sindh, including the University of Karachi, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, and Institute of Business Management.

The workshops are part of the U.S. Mission to Pakistan's long-time efforts to help develop the capacity of the film industry in Pakistan to drive economic growth and improve cultural ties.

"We have long supported the revival of Pakistan's film industry. Our partnership with universities, filmmakers, and media companies are created with the shared objective of strengthening cultural and economic ties. The United States is a huge market for Pakistani media and by bringing experts from Hollywood, we look to empower more Pakistanis to tell the story of this beautiful country.

" said Deputy Cultural Attach Cameron Thomas-Shah Speaking about the workshops, U.S. filmmaker Janet Batchler said: "I'm very excited to be able to be part of this workshop, talking to participants about story and screenplay structure, character development, and the business aspects of a screenwriting career. The participants have a wonderful knowledge of world cinema, and I hope this workshop will help them bring their own stories to the screen so we can all see them."AFS is a partnership between the U.S. Department of State and the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. Working with the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, each year AFS sends American filmmakers and film experts to hold screenings, master classes, workshops, and press engagements.

Each AFS program in Pakistan is designed to spark dialogue, develop skills, and empower communities to tell their own stories as part of the U.S. commitment to develop the creative economy and strengthen partnership in film.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan World Film And Movies U.S. Department Of State Business Batman Lead United States Market Media All From Industry IoBM

Recent Stories

UAE reaffirms support for all regional, internatio ..

1 minute ago

Emirates restarts flights to Venice, ups services ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Pakistan revi ..

2 hours ago

Violations of anti-money laundering procedures may ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Luxembourg explore cooperation opportunities ..

2 hours ago

GB CM approves setting up of LG&RD Directorate in ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.