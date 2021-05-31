US Consulate hosts workshop with top hollywood writer for Pakistani film students

US Consulate Karachi on Monday invited renowned Hollywood writers Janet Batchler, the writer for Batman Forever and Pompei, to lead screenwriting workshops for Pakistani students alongside local filmmaker Anam Abbas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :US Consulate Karachi on Monday invited renowned Hollywood writers Janet Batchler, the writer for Batman Forever and Pompei, to lead screenwriting workshops for Pakistani students alongside local filmmaker Anam Abbas. The collaboration is part of the American Film Showcase (AFS), the premier American film diplomacy program connecting American filmmakers with their counterparts in more than 40 countries.

The five-day online workshops were attended by film, mass communication, and visual arts students from universities across Sindh, including the University of Karachi, Indus Valley school of Art and Architecture, and Institute of Business Management.

The workshops are part of the U.S. Mission to Pakistan's long-time efforts to help develop the capacity of the film industry in Pakistan to drive economic growth and improve cultural ties.

"We have long supported the revival of Pakistan's film industry. Our partnership with universities, filmmakers, and media companies are created with the shared objective of strengthening cultural and economic ties. The United States is a huge market for Pakistani media and by bringing experts from Hollywood, we look to empower more Pakistanis to tell the story of this beautiful country.

" said Deputy Cultural Attach Cameron Thomas-Shah Speaking about the workshops, U.S. filmmaker Janet Batchler said: "I'm very excited to be able to be part of this workshop, talking to participants about story and screenplay structure, character development, and the business aspects of a screenwriting career. The participants have a wonderful knowledge of world cinema, and I hope this workshop will help them bring their own stories to the screen so we can all see them."AFS is a partnership between the U.S. Department of State and the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. Working with the U.S. Mission to Pakistan, each year AFS sends American filmmakers and film experts to hold screenings, master classes, workshops, and press engagements.

Each AFS program in Pakistan is designed to spark dialogue, develop skills, and empower communities to tell their own stories as part of the U.S. commitment to develop the creative economy and strengthen partnership in film.