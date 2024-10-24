US Consulate inaugurates English access scholarship programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) US Consulate General Peshawar held an official opening ceremony for the Nowshera English Access Scholarship Programme here in local hotel on Thursday.

Consul General staff joined around 200 students, teachers, staff of the implementing NGO the State Development Organization (SDO), and school administrators at the event to formally launch the new English program.

The US Embassy-funded initiative provides English-language, civics, and leadership skills training to 14- to 18-year-old students from socio-economically underprivileged communities to help them succeed in their studies and later careers.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where Access began in 2008, there are over 2,000 graduates.

“This new program is yet another sign of our enduring commitment to offering young people in Pakistan the educational opportunities they need to succeed, no matter where they come from or what their economic or social backgrounds might be,” said Consul General Moore in a video message.

Access programs are underway in 24 Pakistani cities, including Swabi, Charsadda, Malakand, Mardan and Mansehra.