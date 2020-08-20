UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consulate Issues Alert For Its Citizens During Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:56 PM

US Consulate issues alert for its citizens during Muharram

The Unites States (US) Consulate General Lahore has issued security alert for its citizens on the start of Islamic holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram and asked them to avoid unnecessary travel and large crowds on Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Unites States (US) Consulate General Lahore has issued security alert for its citizens on the start of Islamic holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram and asked them to avoid unnecessary travel and large crowds on Ashura. The holy month is likely to start from Agust 21 (Friday).

The message read: "US citizens are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel and avoid large crowds in the vicinity of the Civil Secretariat, Anarkali, Old Anarkali, Shadman, Islampura, Shahdara, Badshahi Mosque, Mughalpura, Lal Pull, Bahar Shah Road, Sanda, Choburji and the Walled City (Mochi Gate, Kashmiri Bazaar, Kotwali, Rang Mahal, urdu Bazaar, Data Darbar and the Lower Mall areas) during August 29-30 time period".

The US Consulate Lahore has asked American citizens to enroll themselves in Safe Traveler Enrollment Programme (STEP) to receive security updates.

Related Topics

Lahore Road Alert August Mosque From Muharram Data Darbar

Recent Stories

President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and ..

16 minutes ago

River Indus runs in low flood at Kalabagh with ris ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Assembly summoned to meet on August 24 ..

2 minutes ago

STPF finalizes to diversify export sector: Dawood

2 minutes ago

Sadar division police hold flag march

3 minutes ago

SMC issues sanitary plan for Muharram

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.