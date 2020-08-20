US Consulate issues alert for its citizens during Muharram

The Unites States (US) Consulate General Lahore has issued security alert for its citizens on the start of Islamic holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram and asked them to avoid unnecessary travel and large crowds on Ashura

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Unites States (US) Consulate General Lahore has issued security alert for its citizens on the start of Islamic holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram and asked them to avoid unnecessary travel and large crowds on Ashura. The holy month is likely to start from Agust 21 (Friday).

The message read: "US citizens are encouraged to avoid unnecessary travel and avoid large crowds in the vicinity of the Civil Secretariat, Anarkali, Old Anarkali, Shadman, Islampura, Shahdara, Badshahi Mosque, Mughalpura, Lal Pull, Bahar Shah Road, Sanda, Choburji and the Walled City (Mochi Gate, Kashmiri Bazaar, Kotwali, Rang Mahal, urdu Bazaar, Data Darbar and the Lower Mall areas) during August 29-30 time period".

The US Consulate Lahore has asked American citizens to enroll themselves in Safe Traveler Enrollment Programme (STEP) to receive security updates.