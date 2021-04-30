US Consulate Karachi hosts tree plantation ceremony in Urban Forest Clifton

The Consulate of United States in Karachi hosted a tree plantation ceremony at the Urban Forest Clifton here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The Consulate of United States in Karachi hosted a tree plantation ceremony at the Urban Forest Clifton here on Friday.

Sindh Secretary Environment Climate Change & Coastal Development, Muhammad Aslam Ghauri was chief of the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Aslam Ghauri said that the Federal and provincial governments are on the same page to improve the environment.

US Consul General Robert Silberston praised the interest which is being taking by Sindh government tree plantation and said that the United States appreciates Pakistan's endeavors to improve the environment.

Among other notables, Acting Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Katsunori Ashida also graced the ceremony.

The notables including senior diplomats and other dignitaries planted trees in Urban Forest Clifton, on the occasion.