US consulate official meets Punjab agriculture minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Political and Economic Chief of USA Consulate in Lahore Kathleen Gibillisco called on Provincial Minister for Agriculture Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.

The minister said agriculture and livestock sectors in Punjab had vast investment opportunities for American investors. He said that agriculture reforms were yielding positive resulting in increasing agricultural production and strengthening national economy.

Gardezi said that the government was providing maximum facilities to the local and foreign investors to boost the economy.

Kathleen Gibillisco said American companies were keen to invest in the field of agriculture sector and food products.