U.S Consulate Organises Self-defence Training For Women
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) The US Consulate General in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police organized a two-day self-defence training for 40 students from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University SBBWU) and the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) here on Tuesday.
The purpose of the training was to empower young women and raise awareness against gender-based violence.
The training was held at SBBWU and was part of Consulate’s 16-day Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign.
Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Rob Tate addressed the participants at the Eleanor Roosevelt Corner SBBWU Peshawar.
PAO Tate remarked, “Self-defense is crucial for everyone regardless of gender or location. This training underscores our commitment to empowering women and ensuring their safety so that they can thrive and contribute positively to the society.
”
The hands-on training was led by the Regional Security Officer of the consulate, Rory Kennedy, alongside female officers from the KP Police Department.
The programme aims to equip participants with essential self-defense skills, enabling them to train their peers and other young women in their communities.
This initiative is a joint effort of the Eleanor Roosevelt Corner Peshawar and Lincoln Corner Peshawar, both part of a network of 19 Lincoln Corners across Pakistan that serves as vital forums for Pakistani youth to learn, innovate, and explore
The U.S. Consulate General in Peshawar remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote gender equality and the empowerment of women.
This self-defense training is a step towards building a safer and more inclusive community for all.
