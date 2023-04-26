UrduPoint.com

U.S. Consulate Sounds Alarm On Climate Change With Collaborative Music

April 26, 2023

U.S. Consulate sounds alarm on Climate Change with collaborative music

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :U.S. Consulate Karachi released the song and music video "Sound the Alarm" to focus on the need to combat climate change and to mark Earth Day on April 22.

The song "Sound the Alarm" is sponsored by the U.S. State Department and is a collaboration between U.S. singer Aaron English and Pakistani singer Ali Gul Pir.

The song serves as a reminder that all people, organizations, and nations need to do their part to mitigate climate change and help avert natural disasters like the devastating floods that hit Pakistan in 2022.

Tackling the climate crisis is a focal point of U.S. foreign policy and we work together with Pakistan to conserve and protect the earth.

Let's heed the important messages in this song.

Climate change is not a problem that one country can solve alone but requires collective efforts from a strong coalition of partners.

The United States and Pakistan have a long history of working together to advance economic growth and build a brighter future for Pakistan.

The U.S.-Pakistan "Green Alliance" framework works to advance cooperation in agriculture, clean energy, and water. The United States is committed to support Pakistan as it strengthens climate resilience, pursues energy transformation, and fosters inclusive economic growth.

