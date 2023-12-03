US Consulate spokesperson felicitates on "Sindhi Culture Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The spokesperson of the United States Consulate in Karachi, Heather Murphy extended felicitations on the Sindh Culture Day being celebrated here on Sunday.

In her video message released on the X, the spokesperson extended her heartfelt wishes on behalf of the United States for prosperity and peace to Sindh and across Pakistan on this cultural day.

I am delighted to be in Karachi to celebrate the rich heritage of Sindh, Heather added.

“The people of this province created an inclusive and vibrant society,” she said, adding that she was excited to be part of the province.

Attired in Ajrak dress, Heather wished a "very happy Sindhi Culture Day" and also spoke in Sindhi.