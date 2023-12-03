Open Menu

US Consulate Spokesperson Felicitates On "Sindhi Culture Day"

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 08:50 PM

US Consulate spokesperson felicitates on "Sindhi Culture Day"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) The spokesperson of the United States Consulate in Karachi, Heather Murphy extended felicitations on the Sindh Culture Day being celebrated here on Sunday.

In her video message released on the X, the spokesperson extended her heartfelt wishes on behalf of the United States for prosperity and peace to Sindh and across Pakistan on this cultural day.

I am delighted to be in Karachi to celebrate the rich heritage of Sindh, Heather added.

“The people of this province created an inclusive and vibrant society,” she said, adding that she was excited to be part of the province.

Attired in Ajrak dress, Heather wished a "very happy Sindhi Culture Day" and also spoke in Sindhi.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan United States Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

21 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

21 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

21 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

21 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

21 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

22 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

22 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

22 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

22 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan