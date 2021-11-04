US Consulate to enhance partnership in health, education, energy

United States Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh visited Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Thatta districts of Sindh to strengthen partnership with the people of Pakistan and promote life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :United States Consul General in Karachi Mark Stroh visited Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and Thatta districts of Sindh to strengthen partnership with the people of Pakistan and promote life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations.

During his visit to the areas, the Consul General inaugurated partnerships in education, healthcare, energy, and prison reforms.

In Hyderabad, Consul General Mark Stroh visited the vaccine unit of the Shah Bhittai hospital as part of US and Sindh government's immunization awareness campaign "Fizaoon Se Falah Tak," said a statement issued by US Consulate on Thursday.

The United States is a leader in the global fight against COVID-19 and has donated more than 200 million vaccine doses worldwide.

"We stand with the people of Pakistan to save lives. I encourage the residents of Hyderabad and the surrounding areas to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect your families and community from COVID-19," said Stroh while interacting with Pfizer vaccine recipients and healthcare workers in Hyderabad.

He noted that to date, the people of the United States had provided approximately 23 million live-saving doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine to Pakistan, the largest such donation to any country worldwide.

US Consul General joined Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for handing-over ceremony of Sindh Prisons Staff Training Institute and Prison Management Information System.

The projects, developed with support from U.S. Mission Pakistan and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime will help bring Pakistani prison practices in line with international standards.

He launched the latest cohort of the English Access Microscholarship Program at the Lincoln Corner Hyderabad.

Since 2005, the two-year English-language education and leadership program has prepared more than 5,000 Sindh students for educational and professional success.

In Jhimpir, Consul General Stroh and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated a U.S.-funded Wind Power Transmission System to help Pakistan transition to a cleaner, more sustainable energy mix. The mutual U.S.-Pakistan investment has added 780 megawatts (MW) of wind power capacity to Pakistan's National Energy Grid.

In Jamshoro, he visited the Hindu community of Thana Bola Khan where he met Hindu leaders and the Chairperson of National Minority Rights Commission Chela Ram.

He paid respects at the Shri Guru Mangal Gir Ashram and reflected upon the shared U.S. and Pakistan belief in a democratic, tolerant, and unified society.

At the ashram, Stroh wished a Happy Diwali to all those who celebrate this day in Pakistan, the United States, and around the world.

In a meeting with the leadership of four universities from the Hyderabad and Jamshoro region, he discussed current and future partnerships between U.S. and Pakistani universities, including the current U.S.-funded partnerships to strengthen research and establish the Pakistani Legal Incubator program.

He said warm hospitality and rich culture of Sindh came through in his visit to the region and meetings with business, civil society, academic, and political leaders," said Consul General.

" I am proud of the partnerships we have with the people of Sindh, and I look forward to our continued collaboration," he reaffirmed.