UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Consulate To Set Up Lincoln Corner In Vehari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 05:28 PM

US consulate to set up Lincoln Corner in Vehari

United States Consulate, Lahore will set up Lincoln Corner in the library of University of Education (UoE), Vehari Campus to help Pakistani students nurture their English language skills and critical thinking to meet challenges of the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :United States Consulate, Lahore will set up Lincoln Corner in the library of University of education (UoE), Vehari Campus to help Pakistani students nurture their English language skills and critical thinking to meet challenges of the world.

US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez and Vice Chancellor UoE Lahore Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha,Sitara-i-Imtiaz signed an agreement here on Wednesday which will enable the students of the Southern Punjab to benefit them.

Located within universities, public libraries, and other institutions, Lincoln Corners provide information about the United States, English language learning opportunities, study abroad advice, cultural programs, and alumni activities. These spaces provide and promote a platform for open dialogue and build bridges of understanding. Visitors gain free access to Wi-Fi and current and reliable information about the United States through books, magazines, videos, internet databases, and programmes for the general public.

Speaking on the occasion, CG Rodriguez said with this Lincoln Corner in Vehari, we were reaching out to a new community and helping to create a platform for interactions between the United States and the people of the region, adding that university and high school students as well as members of the community will benefit from the exchange of ideas and programming from around the world.

The US diplomat said, "We look forward to grow this great partnership with the University of Education." VC UoE Lahore, Prof. Dr.Talat Naseer Pasha said, "I believe this collaboration between the University of Education Lahore and US Consulate General Lahore, in the form of Lincoln Corner in the library of Vehari Campus, is sure to benefit not only our students and faculty but the community in general."He said the potential of this corner was huge, adding that it would not only groom but also provide a window of access to the academic resources and opportunities. He said, "I am very certain that the cause of development and uplift of our community will be very well served with such initiatives.""I hail the efforts of the US Consulate, especially the Consul General Catherine Rodriguez, and hope this partnership will grow further and bring our communities together", the VC added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Internet World Exchange Education Punjab Lincoln Hail United States Vehari From Agreement

Recent Stories

NUST ranked #41 in Top 50 under 50 QS University R ..

10 minutes ago

S.Korea reports 51 more COVID-19 cases, 12,535 in ..

39 seconds ago

Malawi calls for calm as it tallies presidential r ..

41 seconds ago

Italy's foreign minister pays quick trip to Libya

44 seconds ago

Gold price jumps by Rs2000 to Rs105,100 per tola 2 ..

46 seconds ago

Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.