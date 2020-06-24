US consulate to set up Lincoln Corner in Vehari

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :United States Consulate, Lahore will set up Lincoln Corner in the library of University of education (UoE), Vehari Campus to help Pakistani students nurture their English language skills and critical thinking to meet challenges of the world.

US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez and Vice Chancellor UoE Lahore Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha,Sitara-i-Imtiaz signed an agreement here on Wednesday which will enable the students of the Southern Punjab to benefit them.

Located within universities, public libraries, and other institutions, Lincoln Corners provide information about the United States, English language learning opportunities, study abroad advice, cultural programs, and alumni activities. These spaces provide and promote a platform for open dialogue and build bridges of understanding. Visitors gain free access to Wi-Fi and current and reliable information about the United States through books, magazines, videos, internet databases, and programmes for the general public.

Speaking on the occasion, CG Rodriguez said with this Lincoln Corner in Vehari, we were reaching out to a new community and helping to create a platform for interactions between the United States and the people of the region, adding that university and high school students as well as members of the community will benefit from the exchange of ideas and programming from around the world.

The US diplomat said, "We look forward to grow this great partnership with the University of Education." VC UoE Lahore, Prof. Dr.Talat Naseer Pasha said, "I believe this collaboration between the University of Education Lahore and US Consulate General Lahore, in the form of Lincoln Corner in the library of Vehari Campus, is sure to benefit not only our students and faculty but the community in general."He said the potential of this corner was huge, adding that it would not only groom but also provide a window of access to the academic resources and opportunities. He said, "I am very certain that the cause of development and uplift of our community will be very well served with such initiatives.""I hail the efforts of the US Consulate, especially the Consul General Catherine Rodriguez, and hope this partnership will grow further and bring our communities together", the VC added.