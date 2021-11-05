U.S. Consulate wishes Happy Diwali

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :United States Consulate Karachi on Friday wished Happy Diwali to Hindu community who are celebrating their religious day " festival of lights'.

US. Consul General Mark Stroh visited a temple in Thana Bola Khan in Sindh to celebrate the festival.

Speaking to the people at Shri Guru Mangal Gir Ashram temple, he said , "I want to wish a Happy Diwali to all those who are celebrating the festival of lights in Pakistan, in United States and around the world." America, like Pakistan, is a great and diverse nation, which was united by respect and appreciation of the religious traditions of all the people living in US.

US diplomat said that he felt honored to celebrate this day here while traveling through Sindh and to be part of the rich traditions that define American and Pakistani values.