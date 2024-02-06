US Continuing To Monitor Pakistan's Electoral Process Closely: State Dept
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) With just two days to go for Pakistan's general elections, the United States is continuing to monitor the country's electoral process "quite closely", a State Department spokesperson said Monday.
The department's Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Vedant Patel, said, “We’re continuing to monitor Pakistan’s electoral process quite closely, and as we have said, we want to see that process takes place in a way that facilitates broad participation with respect for freedom of expression, assembly, and associations.”
Patel stressed that Pakistanis are entitled to free and fair elections. “Pakistanis deserve to exercise their fundamental right to choose their future leaders through free and fair elections without fear, violence, or intimidation, and it is ultimately for the people of Pakistan to decide their political future,” the spokesperson said.
