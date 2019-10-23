US Counsel General meets Governor KP

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd October, 2019) The newly appointed U.S.A Consul General at Peshawar, Sebron Tony called on Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman at Governor's House here on Wednesday.He remained with the governor for some time and discussed matters pertaining to the wellbeing of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The governor welcomed USA counsel general and emphasized on bolstering people to people contacts on both sides of the people.The governor also appraised diplomat about increasing India's brutalities in Indian held Kashmir.

The governor briefed US counsel general about the role and efforts of Pakistan in the ongoing peace process of Afghanistan.