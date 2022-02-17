UrduPoint.com

US Counsel General Visits Hazrat Shah Rukn-i- Alam Shrine

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 08:04 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :US Consul General, William K Makaneole, along with his delegation visited Hazrat Shah Rakn-i-Alam shrine here on Thursday.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary on Finance, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi, welcomed him on his arrival.

The US Consul General paid visit to various parts of the tomb of the saint.

Zain Qureshi briefed the delegation about the teachings, services and shrine architecture.

Later, Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi presented Saraiki Ajrak and Sindhi traditional caps to the US Consul General and members of the delegation, said a new release issued by Babul Quraish.

