Open Menu

U.S. DCM Commends Pakistan's Decision To Increase Renewable Energy To 60 Percent

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

U.S. DCM commends Pakistan's decision to increase renewable energy to 60 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Andrew Schofer, has commended the Pakistani government's decision to increase its share of renewable energy to 60 percent by 2030.

"We remain committed to supporting this goal by creating opportunities for all Pakistanis, including women, to benefit from the country's inclusive growth and development," he added.

U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission expressed these views while addressing the audience during the concluding session of the second cohort of the Future of Women in Energy Scholars program with a certificate distribution ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was held in Islamabad and attended by Federal Secretary for Energy Rashid Mahmood Langrial and USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman.

The program, which was launched in 2022 in Pakistan, aims to support and inspire Pakistani women to pursue careers in the energy sector.

Federal Secretary for Energy Rashid Mahmood Langrial acknowledged that the United States and Pakistan have a long history of partnership in the climate and energy sectors and emphasized the vital role of women in Pakistan's economy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Rashid United States Women All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

26 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

56 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

56 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

1 hour ago
 PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Int’l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistan’s Entrepreneurial Leaders

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan