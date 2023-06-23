ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM), Andrew Schofer, has commended the Pakistani government's decision to increase its share of renewable energy to 60 percent by 2030.

"We remain committed to supporting this goal by creating opportunities for all Pakistanis, including women, to benefit from the country's inclusive growth and development," he added.

U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission expressed these views while addressing the audience during the concluding session of the second cohort of the Future of Women in Energy Scholars program with a certificate distribution ceremony on Friday.

The ceremony was held in Islamabad and attended by Federal Secretary for Energy Rashid Mahmood Langrial and USAID Mission Director Reed Aeschliman.

The program, which was launched in 2022 in Pakistan, aims to support and inspire Pakistani women to pursue careers in the energy sector.

Federal Secretary for Energy Rashid Mahmood Langrial acknowledged that the United States and Pakistan have a long history of partnership in the climate and energy sectors and emphasized the vital role of women in Pakistan's economy.