US DCM, SCCI agree on promotion of mutual trade, industrial, economic activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq and Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy Andrew Shofar have agreed to take initiatives for promotion of investment, Pak-Afghan bilateral trade, resolution of cross border trade issues along with enhancing demand and export of Pakistani products to US markets and improvement of primary-level education and women’s social and economic empowerment.

The agreement was reached during a dinner hosted by SCCI president Fuad Ishaq in honour of Andrew Schofar, and his team at his residence, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Fuad Ishaq, and Andrew Schofar discussed bilateral trade, favorable and enabling environment for investment, industrialisation, improvement in Primary education, schooling through US assistance, women economic and social empowerment, enhancement of Pakistan’s products demand and export to US markets, promotion of Pak-Afghan trade, border related issues, establishment of peace and stability through generation employment opportunities in KP.

Both sides reaffirmed commitment toward bringing economic progress, prosperity and enhancement of industrial and trade activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides resolution of the business community, and hurdles in cross border trade through joint initiatives.

The dinner was also attended by US Consul General in Peshawar Shante Moore, Political, Economic Officer of US Consulate Peshawar James Pershing and Gender Advisor, INL US Embassy Islamabad Andrea Hillyer.

Businessmen Forum leader former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour, leading businessmen Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Nauman Wazir, former presidents Adeel Rauf, Zulfiqar Ali Khan, and Nooruddin Daud, Dr Akhtar Ali Shah, Engr Shahab Khattak, Muhammad Shafiq, Dr Tariq Jabbar, Saboor Sethi, Ammad Rashid, Bilal Fuad Azeem, Abbas Fuad Azeem, Shagufta Malik, Mahwish Ali Khan, Sharaf un Nisa Khattak, Zara Babar and Raibal Riaz also present during the dinner program.