US declares Balochistan Liberation Army as terrorist group

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The outfit has already been declared as a terrorist group by Pakistan and the UK.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 3rd July, 2019) The United States has declared Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group in Balochistan, as a terrorist group.

The US has imposed economic sanctions on the BLA for its terror bombings in a bid to break away from Islamabad, the US Department of State said in a press release on Tuesday.

The State Department said it was classifying the BLA as a global terrorist group, making it a crime for anyone in the US to assist the militants and freezing any US assets they may have.

"BLA is an armed separatist group that targets security forces and civilians, mainly in ethnic Baloch areas of Pakistan," the release said.

"BLA has carried out several terrorist attacks in the past year, including a suicide attack in August 2018 that targeted Chinese engineers in Balochistan, a November 2018 attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi, and a May 2019 attack against a luxury hotel in Gwadar, Balochistan."

In addition, the US sanctioned Hezbollah operative Husain Ali Hazzima, chief of the Beirut-based terrorist group's intelligence unit, the press release added.

The outfit has already been declared as a terrorist group by Pakistan and the UK.

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the United States later this month, his first as the head of Pakistani government.