US Defence Delegation Meets COAS, Discusses Situation In Kashmir, Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

US Defence delegation meets COAS, discusses situation in Kashmir, Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :A defence delegation from the United States led by General Kenneth F. Mc Kenzie Jr, Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM), called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, an Inter Services Public Relations' (ISPR) press release stated here on Sunday.

Geo-strategic environment and regional security including Afghanistan and Kashmir situation were discussed in the meeting, it added.

