US Defense Secretary Esper Praises 'Sound Advice' on Iran From Afghan President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a statement that he received sound advice on how to deal with Iran during telephone conversations on Tuesday with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Pakistan Army chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"We all seek de-escalation of tensions with Iran," Esper said.

"Afghan President Ghani and Pakistani General Bajwa both offered sound counsel and advice in calls today," Esper said via Twitter.

Meanwhile, Ghani tweeted that both he and Esper agreed that it's time for urgent de-escalation between the United States and Iran.

The conversations came as the United State braced for Iranian attacks on American targets in retaliation for last week's airstrike that killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.