US Delegation Briefed On Pakistan’s Port Facilities, Investment Opportunities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Karachi Port currently handles 54 percent of Pakistan's trade with an annual capacity of 125 million tons. It improved its global ranking to 61st among 405 container ports in 2023 and recently managed the country’s largest vessel, measuring 400 meters.
This was learned by a United States delegation that visited to the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, where Federal Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah briefed the group on Pakistan’s port facilities, operational capacities, business models, cooperation opportunities, and maritime connectivity.
The delegation was apprised that Karachi Port operates three private container terminals, one private bulk terminal, three liquid cargo berths, an environment-friendly cement export facility, and 13 dry cargo berths.
Discussions highlighted potential cooperation areas at Port Qasim, emphasizing investment prospects in bulk, break-bulk, containerized cargo handling, and off-dock terminals.
The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) chairman detailed ongoing projects, including dredging of navigation channels, commissioning an alternate route, dualization of a 26-kilometer main access road, and effluent treatment plants in the industrial zones.
Plans for Port Qasim also include the development of a coastal economic zone, two LNG terminals on a build-operate-transfer basis, a shipyard, multipurpose cargo terminals, an integrated container terminal, and a second oil terminal with storage facilities.
The port operates round the clock for ship handling and cargo evacuation via road and rail, with infrastructure upgrades underway to improve logistics.
The delegation was also briefed on Gwadar Port’s strategic location, tourism potential, infrastructure projects, and special economic zones.
Expressing keen interest in all three ports, including LNG terminals and bulk cargo handling, the US delegation recognized the strategic importance of Pakistan’s ports as a significant opportunity for economic development in the country.
