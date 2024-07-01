Open Menu

US Delegation Calls On Acting Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 11:53 PM

A New York State Assembly delegation led by Deputy Speaker Phil Ramos called on Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan and discussed Pakistan-US relations, parliamentary affairs and cooperation in the education, health and other sectors during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Monday

The Acting Governor, who is the Speaker Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan also endorsed the resolution regarding making New York and Punjab a sister state.

Speaking on the occasion, Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said that the resolution regarding making New York and Punjab a sister state will enhance cooperation between the American state and the province of Punjab in the fields of trade, health and education.

He further stated that the legislative assemblies of Punjab and New York can benefit from each other's experiences. He said that the government is focusing on boosting the economy and uplifting the education sector.

The Acting Governor said Punjab Assembly is playing its role in the establishment of a strong democratic system.

Deputy Speaker of the New York State Assembly Phil Ramos said he will play active role to increase the cordial relations between the United States and Pakistan.

He said the United States values its relations with Pakistan. Mr. Phil Ramos said that US Government is keen to make an agreement with the Punjab government in the field of nursing.

The delegation comprised Angela Ramos, Alice Brooke, Christian Macari, Magill Meena, Athar Tirmizi, Rosario, Dr. Ijaz Ahmed, Imtiaz Rahi, Dr. Khalid Mahmood, Rukhsana Mahmood, Dr. Parvaiz Iqbal, Tariq Khan, Ashfaq Ahmed, Aamir Memon, Iftikhar Saeed, Dr. Sadia Tahir, Imtiaz Pirzada, Naeem Haroon, Imran Rashid, Suleman Rashid, Haroon Rashid, Faraz Naseer and Naeem Akhtar.

On this occasion, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan presented souvenir to the Deputy Speaker of New York State Assembly Mr. Phil Remus.

Provincial Minister Local Government Zeeshan Rafiq, Members of Punjab Assembly, Zakia Shahnawaz, Asma Ehtishamul Haque, Malik Ahmed Saeed, Chaudhry Iftikhar were present in the meeting. Hussain Chachhar, Arif Mehmood Gul, Assembly Secretariat Secretary General, Chaudhry Aamir Habib, Advisor to Speaker Osama Khawar Ghaman, Staff Officer Imad Hussain Bhali and Spokesman of Punjab Assembly Rao Majid Ali were also present.

