US Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:23 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Kashmir issue needed to be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions and as per aspirations of Kashmiris

Talking to an eight-member delegation led by US Consul General in Karachi Robert Silberstein including US Congressmen Jim Himes and Sean Patrick, which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the Kashmir issue in a better way in the UNGA, according to a statement.

Talking about investments enhancement in the country, the Governor Sindh said that various facilities were being provided to foreign investors in the country.

He said that after the restoration of peace in the country and in particular in Karachi the positive activities of sports, culture and others were at their peak.

Crime rate was much lower in Karachi as compared to other cities of the world.

He said that the present government had made the visas issuance possible at its airports.

The Governor emphasized that the United States of America should review the travel advisory issued to its citizens. He said that access of Pakistani products, like other Asian countries, should be made easier in American markets while the acquisition of business visas for Pakistanis should also be made easy.

The US delegation appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at theUN General Assembly and said that improvement in Pakistan-US relations was a good omen.

