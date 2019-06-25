UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delegation Meets Commissioner, Visits SCCI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 09:16 PM

US delegation meets Commissioner, visits SCCI

A US delegation led by Consul General Lahore, Colleen Crenwelge on Tuesday visited the office of Commissioner Sargodha and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A US delegation led by Consul General Lahore, Colleen Crenwelge on Tuesday visited the office of Commissioner Sargodha and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Public Affair Officer (PAO), US Consulate General Lahore, Michael Guinan also accompanied the delegation and discussed US relations and cooperation with Pakistan.

The delegation met the Commissioner and told that the US government was teaching English language courses among 100 to 150 students of University Of Sargodha (UoS) and its first badge had also been passed out while second has started.

The Commissioner appreciated the initiative taken by the UoS and the US government for English language education which would enhance the cooperation of both sides.

Later, the delegation visited Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI Chairman Fazal Ur Rehman Khalil briefing the delegation about SCCI said the Chamber comprises 2000 members and it was established thirty years ago.

He highlighted the largest Citrus market of the region and said that Pakistani Kinnow was known across the globe by its quality and taste.

Talking to the SCCI members the Consul General (CG), US Consulate General Lahore , Colleen Crenwelge said that US has close relations with Pakistan.

The US always supported Pakistan in international affairs while both the countries were ally of each other.

The US government was also committed to give access to the Pakistani business community into the US markets for improvement in the Pakistani exports; the CG said and also invited the SCCI for visiting the United States (US).

They also took keen interest in the local products of Sargodha including Citrus, wood works, electric works, agriculture and other industries and also thanked the delegation for visit to SCCI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Business Education Agriculture Visit Sargodha United States Chamber University Of Sargodha Market Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Reference against cooperative officer, others for ..

24 seconds ago

Speakers for students to promote peace narrative

27 seconds ago

Lahore High Court disposes of appeal regarding AC' ..

29 seconds ago

French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned wo ..

34 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab appoints chairmen of 29 dist ..

6 minutes ago

Islands in the sun: Heatwave gives cities that sin ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.