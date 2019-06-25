US delegation meets Commissioner, visits SCCI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A US delegation led by Consul General Lahore , Colleen Crenwelge on Tuesday visited the office of Commissioner Sargodha and Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

Public Affair Officer (PAO), US Consulate General Lahore, Michael Guinan also accompanied the delegation and discussed US relations and cooperation with Pakistan.

The delegation met the Commissioner and told that the US government was teaching English language courses among 100 to 150 students of University Of Sargodha (UoS) and its first badge had also been passed out while second has started.

The Commissioner appreciated the initiative taken by the UoS and the US government for English language education which would enhance the cooperation of both sides.

Later, the delegation visited Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

SCCI Chairman Fazal Ur Rehman Khalil briefing the delegation about SCCI said the Chamber comprises 2000 members and it was established thirty years ago.

He highlighted the largest Citrus market of the region and said that Pakistani Kinnow was known across the globe by its quality and taste.

Talking to the SCCI members the Consul General (CG), US Consulate General Lahore , Colleen Crenwelge said that US has close relations with Pakistan.

The US always supported Pakistan in international affairs while both the countries were ally of each other.

The US government was also committed to give access to the Pakistani business community into the US markets for improvement in the Pakistani exports; the CG said and also invited the SCCI for visiting the United States (US).

They also took keen interest in the local products of Sargodha including Citrus, wood works, electric works, agriculture and other industries and also thanked the delegation for visit to SCCI.