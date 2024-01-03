US delegation meets local govt secretary to discuss initiatives

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2024 | 09:11 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) A delegation from the American Consulate General visited the Local Government Department and held discussions with Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi, at his office.

The meeting covered various topics of mutual interest, including the local government system, departmental reforms, and other pertinent issues. Javed Qazi highlighted the department's commitment to providing efficient local government services to citizens throughout the province. He emphasised integration of modern technology to enhance department's operational efficiency. He informed the delegation about ongoing efforts to digitalise the system, implementing IT-based monitoring systems to ensure seamless delivery of local government services.

Additionally, modern technology is being embraced in the realm of solid waste management, he added.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi provided the American delegation with insight into the 'Ab Gaon Chamkeinge' [Now villages to lighten up] programme and the information management system. The delegation was also briefed on significant achievements of the Local Government Department.

Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul and Director General Shafaat Ali were also present.

