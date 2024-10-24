Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2024 | 08:02 PM

US delegation meets Punjab minorities minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora met a US delegation at his camp office on Thursday to discuss issues regarding protection of human rights, particularly for religious minorities in Punjab.

The delegation, which included Deputy Assistant Secretary Jacobsen, Consul General Hawkins, Laskowski, Nelson, Lakhanpal and political specialist Daim.

In the meeting they discussed the measures taken by the Punjab government to support minority communities.

The minister highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) to implement a five-year strategic plan in collaboration with the World Bank, aimed at ensuring equal opportunities for all religious minorities.

He noted the commitment of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to uphold the rights and welfare of minority groups, including the establishment of a steering committee dedicated to promoting tourism and protecting the heritage of the Sikh community.

Arora also highlighted the upcoming celebrations for significant festivals, including Diwali in October, the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November, and Christmas in December.

The minister expected that over 60,000 Sikh pilgrims from around the world, including California, were expected to visit Pakistan for the celebrations.

In addition to cultural festivities, the minister mentioned an upcoming local Kabaddi match within the Sikh community, with plans for international celebrations in the following year. He emphasised the need for collaboration with the US to enhance digital literacy and tourism, further informing the delegation about the Sikh Marriage Act and ongoing efforts to establish marriage acts for Christians and Hindus.

The US delegates commended the Punjab government’s initiatives, particularly the Sikh Marriage Act and acknowledged the role of chief minister in uplifting the rights of religious minorities. Delegation assured their commitment to supporting human rights initiatives and efforts to alleviate poverty in Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with minister presenting a souvenir to the delegation as a gesture of goodwill and collaboration.

