US Delegation Reviews 'security System' At Islamabad International Airport For Direct Flights To America

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 09:45 PM

US delegation reviews 'security system' at Islamabad International Airport for direct flights to America

A six-member delegation of the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Tuesday visited Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) to review the 'security system' for commencing the direct flights operation from Pakistan to the United States of America

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A six-member delegation of the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Tuesday visited Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) to review the 'security system' for commencing the direct flights operation from Pakistan to the United States of America.

According to a spokesman of the Aviation Division, officials of Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force and Pakistan International Airlines briefed the delegation on latest security scanners installed at the airport, a press release said.

The delegation was also scheduled to visit Allama Iqbal International Airport and Jinnah International Airport.

The spokesman said the modern machinery installed at the airports would examine passengers, traveling to the United States, and their luggage in line with the international inspection standard.

