US Delegation to Join Conference in Islamabad on Afghan Refugees in Pakistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Carol O'Connell embarked on a week-long visit to Islamabad as part of a delegation to a conference marking 40 years of Pakistan's hosting of refugees from neighboring Afghanistan, the State Department said in a press release.

"O'Connell will recognize Pakistan's role in hosting millions of Afghan refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home country over the past 40 years, underscore America's leadership and commitment to assisting refugees and displaced persons in the region, and recognize the role of international organization and non-governmental organization partners in providing critical humanitarian aid to those in need," the release said Friday.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Deputy Assistant Secretary Nancy Izzo Jackson with the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs will also join the delegation, the release added.

Khalilzad leads US negotiations with the Taliban to end America's 19-year military presence in Afghanistan.

During the February 14-21 visit, O'Connell will also meet with government officials, as well as international and non-governmental humanitarian partners, according to the release.