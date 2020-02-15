UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delegation To Join Conference In Islamabad On Afghan Refugees In Pakistan - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:50 AM

US Delegation to Join Conference in Islamabad on Afghan Refugees in Pakistan - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) US Acting Assistant Secretary of State Carol O'Connell embarked on a week-long visit to Islamabad as part of a delegation to a conference marking 40 years of Pakistan's hosting of refugees from neighboring Afghanistan, the State Department said in a press release.

"O'Connell will recognize Pakistan's role in hosting millions of Afghan refugees fleeing violence and persecution in their home country over the past 40 years, underscore America's leadership and commitment to assisting refugees and displaced persons in the region, and recognize the role of international organization and non-governmental organization partners in providing critical humanitarian aid to those in need," the release said Friday.

Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Deputy Assistant Secretary Nancy Izzo Jackson with the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs will also join the delegation, the release added.

Khalilzad leads US negotiations with the Taliban to end America's 19-year military presence in Afghanistan.

During the February 14-21 visit, O'Connell will also meet with government officials, as well as international and non-governmental humanitarian partners, according to the release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Islamabad Visit Nancy Jackson February From Government Refugee Asia Million

Recent Stories

US Senator Graham Suggests Replacing Iran Nuclear ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, Turkey vow to transform bilateral ties i ..

3 hours ago

Countries Affected by CIA Spyware Scandal Should S ..

3 hours ago

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak ..

3 hours ago

World champion Hamilton says Verstappen comments ' ..

3 hours ago

US, Ukrainian Security Officials Discuss Boosting ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.