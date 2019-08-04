UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Delegation Will Arrive In Pakistan Today.

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 01:24 PM

US delegation will arrive in Pakistan Today.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) The peace process on Afghanistan is getting momentum. In view of the US President Donald Trump's possible visit American delegation is reaching Islamabad today (Monday).

On the other hand the US special envoy on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Doha for dialogue with Taliban. Zalmay Khalilzad has given the news of his arrival in Doha in a message on social coordination website twitter and said that Taliban are ready for an agreement and they are also ready for the best agreement.According to reports diplomatic sources told in Washington that envoy on South and Central Asian Foreign Affairs Alice Wills is coming to Islamabad for talks on Afghanistan and mutual relations.

Sources said that during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the White House and in the context of consultations between US and Pakistan, US delegation is visiting Islamabad.

They said that during the Doha dialogue if an agreement is reached between US and Taliban then President Trump to give final touches to the agreement will visit Afghanistan in September.According to sources if Donald Trump will visit Afghanistan, then to prove improvement of its relations with US, Pakistan will urge President Trump to visit Islamabad.The relations between US and Pakistan further improved when last week in Washington Prime Minister Imran Khan met US President Donald Trump.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister Washington Twitter White House Visit Trump Doha Alice September Agreement Best Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 4, 2019 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Brazilian MP

13 hours ago

IPH,University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences i ..

13 hours ago

Indian allegations of cross LoC action by Pakistan ..

13 hours ago

India involved in state terrorism against innocent ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.