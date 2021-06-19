(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :The United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), delivered more than one million pieces of critical personal protective equipments (PPEs) to help protect Pakistan's frontline healthcare workers and medical professionals.

This latest airlift included most recent shipment of emergency medical supplies to Pakistan reached on Saturday in our continuing joint effort to combat the scourge of COVID, a statement issued by U.S embassy said.

"Today, the United States is pleased to support the Government of Pakistan in protecting the country's frontline healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19," said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen. "During this unprecedented time, the United States will continue to work together with Pakistan to provide critically needed medical supplies.

" Earlier in June, USAID delivered a shipment of protective equipment and fingertip oximeters to be delivered to Pakistani healthcare facilities throughout the country. The donation also included $3.5 million in additional funding for local procurement of health-related supplies to support the overall COVID-19 response.

Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, the United States has delivered $49.7 million in assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan. Last July, USAID provided 200 ventilators and trained more than 600 health workers in 64 Pakistani hospitals. In addition, USAID has improved and expanded laboratory testing, disease monitoring, case tracking in all districts, infection prevention and control, and patient care.