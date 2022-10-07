US delivers additional 8m Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine doses

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2022 ) :The United States government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and in partnership with the Government of Pakistan, has delivered an additional batch of 8 million Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine doses to Pakistan.

This shipment increased the United States' donation to more than 78 million safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine doses to the people of Pakistan, including 16 million pediatric doses. The United States is the largest donor of COVID-19 vaccines to Pakistan, said a press release issued on Friday.

The United States is committed to partnering with the Government of Pakistan to protect the Pakistani people. This includes successful implementation of the initial Pediatric Vaccination Campaign, which reached more than 7 million 5- to 11-year-old children in just 6 days, from September 19-24, it added.

In addition to the vaccines, the US government has also provided over $80 million in direct and in-kind support to assist the Pakistani people in the fight against COVID-19. This support has included more than 1.2 million N-95 masks, 96,000 surgical masks, 52,000 protective goggles, one million COVID-19 rapid diagnostic tests, 1,200 pulse oximeters, and 200 ventilators for 64 Pakistani hospitals – all of which has helped save lives and protect people across Pakistan.

It is important to mention that the U.S. government had also trained over 50,000 health workers, including 30,000 women, across Pakistan on home-based care for COVID-19 patients and established a national network of disease surveillance and response units and teams, providing a framework to combat the current pandemic and building resiliency for the future.