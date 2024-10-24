U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary Monica Jacobsen’s Meeting with Federal Secretary for Ministry of Human Rights Allah Dino Khawaja

The below is attributable to Acting U.S. Mission Spokesperson Janette Lehoux:

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The United States Deputy Assistant Secretary for Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, Monica Jacobsen, met yesterday with the Federal Secretary for the Ministry of Human Rights, Allah Dino Khawaja.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Jacobsen emphasized the important role human rights, support for a vibrant civil society, and strong democratic institutions play in our comprehensive U.S.-Pakistan relationship, and explored ways to advance bilateral cooperation in these areas.