US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Pakistan Affairs calls on chairman PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Pakistan Affairs Lesslie C. Viguerie Friday called on Chairman PTA, Maj General Amir Azeem Bajwa (R).

The sides discussed matters of mutual interest including opportunities in Pakistan's fast-growing telecom and ICT sectors, policy and regulatory initiatives, trainings and skill development assistance for PTA, internet governance and challenges posed by harmful online content, said a news release.

The two sides agreed to further expand mutual collaboration for common benefits.