US Deputy Chief of Mission, Consul General visit to South Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer and Consul General Kristin Hawkins paid visit to South Punjab Secretariat here Wednesday.

They called on Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) for Southern Punjab,Fuad Hashim Rabbani and discussed about the regional development with preservation of cultural heritage.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani highlighted the South Punjab Secretariat's role as instrumental to initiate numerous mega projects, particularly some in the health sector were completed across various districts.

He said there'd been focus on maternal and child health, with three major hospitals were being under construction in different parts of the region.

He also mentioned about modern applications of Artificial Intelligence for better governance in government institutions, initially targeting agricultural productivity and traffic control.

Fuad Hashim acknowledged challenges for poverty eradication in the region and outlined efforts to address them through agricultural development.

He said a model project of "Zero Out of school Children," was launched in six union councils, which would be expanded across South Punjab upon its success.

Furthermore, he informed that economic conditions of skilled artisans would be enhanced by developing cottage industry thriving in blue pottery and embroidery.

The ACS also spoke about the region's cultural attractions, highlighting the shrines of Multan, palaces of Bahawalpur and Fort Munro's beauty as tourist destinations.

Rabbani revealed that there are 27 historical forts in Cholistan, including Derawar Fort, which require restoration to their original state.

Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer and Consul General Kristin Hawkins expressed a keen interest in cultural heritage conservation projects and discussed potential events to promote tourism in the region. They praised the architectural beauty of Multan's shrines.

On this occasion, the guests were presented Multani Ajrak, shields, souvenirs and seasonal gifts of mangoes and sohan halwa.