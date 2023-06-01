US Deputy Chief of Mission engages stakeholders on trade, climate, green shipping

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer participated in a stakeholder consultation on trade, climate, and green shipping in Pakistan organized by the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

During the discussion, policy makers and private-sector leaders identified existing issues and challenges related to climate change, with a specific focus on promoting green and sustainable shipping practices in Pakistan, said a news release. The participants developed actionable recommendations and a common vision for a path forward.

"Through the US-Pakistan 'Green Alliance' framework, our two countries are jointly preparing to meet the environmental and economic challenges of the future, especially climate change, while spurring sustainable and inclusive economic growth," DCM Schofer said.

He said, "Through events like the one today, we are encouraging bilateral dialogue on climate action, and exploring innovative solutions to build Pakistan's climate resilience.

" In his keynote address, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari highlighted the importance of addressing climate change and promoting sustainable shipping practices in Pakistan.

USAID presented findings from their gap-analysis study on international and domestic regulations for green shipping operations in Pakistan.

The study aimed to explore the state of compliance in Pakistan with international, regional, and domestic conventions, regulations, and standards aimed at managing and monitoring marine and air pollutants from shipping operations.

The study identified regulatory and institutional gaps that could steer shipping operations in Pakistan toward meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.