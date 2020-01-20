US diplomat Alice Wells to meet officials in Islamabad today

(@fidahassanain)

Alice Wells will stay in Islamabad till January 22 to discuss important issues with the senior officials and civil society activists.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells will meet high officials here in Islamabad today.

Alice will discuss matters pertaining to mutual interests and regional security with Pakistan leadership. After visiting Sri-Lanka and India, She is now visiting Pakistan and will remain in Islamabad from January 19 to January 22. She is visiting the entire region.

“We wish normalcy in the valley,” said Alice Wells while commenting over the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“I’m following the trip of diplomats to Jammu & Kashmir,” she further said.

The US State Department also expressed hope that relations with Pakistan would be further strengthened through this visit.

The senior US diplomat is visiting the region after Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani was killed by the US forces.