UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diplomat Alice Wells To Meet Officials In Islamabad Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

US diplomat Alice Wells to meet officials in Islamabad today

Alice Wells will stay in Islamabad till January 22 to discuss important issues with the senior officials and civil society activists.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells will meet high officials here in Islamabad today.

Alice will discuss matters pertaining to mutual interests and regional security with Pakistan leadership. After visiting Sri-Lanka and India, She is now visiting Pakistan and will remain in Islamabad from January 19 to January 22. She is visiting the entire region.

“We wish normalcy in the valley,” said Alice Wells while commenting over the current situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

“I’m following the trip of diplomats to Jammu & Kashmir,” she further said.

The US State Department also expressed hope that relations with Pakistan would be further strengthened through this visit.

The senior US diplomat is visiting the region after Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani was killed by the US forces.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Visit Jammu Alice January Top Asia

Recent Stories

Govt has one-day left to decide the fate of Maryam ..

8 minutes ago

Hub71 launches programme to assist startups with A ..

14 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close lower

18 seconds ago

Pakistani delegation to meet FATF body this month

39 minutes ago

All options to be used against Indian aggression: ..

42 minutes ago

The Ultimate Sports Experience is back

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.