UrduPoint.com

US Diplomat, Malala Discuss Girls' Right To Education

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 06, 2022 | 12:07 PM

US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

Rashad Hussain says he is very happy and feels honor to meet true champion of human rights Malala Yousafzai.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2022) US Ambassador at large Rashad Hussain called on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

In their meeting, the both sides discussed human rights and especially girls' right to education around the globe.

Taking to Twitter, the US ambassador said, "So honored and happy to meet one of my heroes, Malala Yousafzai - a true champion of human rights. Enjoyed our extraordinary discussion on global efforts by governments and civil society to protect the rights of all, including the right to education for girls around the world. https://t.co/PxIWzbFTRA,".

Related Topics

Malala Yousafzai World Education Twitter Civil Society All

Recent Stories

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– De ..

Extension of Current Monsoon Spell Predicted– Departments to stay Alert, NDMA

21 minutes ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

Haleem Adil Sheikh picked up hotel in Lahore

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 6th July 2022

3 hours ago
 President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rain ..

President grieved over deaths caused by heavy rains in Quetta

12 hours ago
 Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj w ..

Ashrafi asks Pakistanis to avoid performing hajj without permission

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.