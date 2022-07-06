US diplomat, Malala discuss girls' right to education

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rashad Hussain says he is very happy and feels honor to meet true champion of human rights Malala Yousafzai.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2022) US Ambassador at large Rashad Hussain called on Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai.

In their meeting, the both sides discussed human rights and especially girls' right to education around the globe.

Taking to Twitter, the US ambassador said, "So honored and happy to meet one of my heroes, Malala Yousafzai - a true champion of human rights. Enjoyed our extraordinary discussion on global efforts by governments and civil society to protect the rights of all, including the right to education for girls around the world. https://t.co/PxIWzbFTRA,".