US diplomat visits University of Agriculture Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Public Affairs Officer of US Consulate Lahore Mr. Brian Brendel visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad and addressed the students of United States funded English Access Micro-scholarship Programme (Access) aimed at promoting English skills among students aged between 13 to 20 years.

He also called on Registrar/Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Dean Social Sciences Dr Mahmood A Randhawa, Director Center for Advanced Studies Dr Ashfaq A Chatha, Librarian Umar Farooq, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Qamar Bilal, Principal Community College Dr Haq Nawaz Bhatti and others.

He said that Access programme would help students to develop English, leadership qualities and critical-thinking skills. He said that students should dream big and think about ways to use their skills to make Pakistan and their communities more prosperous.

He said that hardworking and commitment to achieve goal was a key to success. It does not matter how many times you fail, he said and added that it was continuous efforts that would make the dreams come true.

He said that English would open up new opportunities for Pakistani students to study abroad and to play a vital role in society and development of the country.

He said the US was offering different short and long scholarship under which, 30,000 Pakistani students had so far got the scholarship to study from US universities.

UAF Registrar/Treasurer Umar Saeed urged the students to utilize their full efforts to get benefit from Access program. He said the Access Program would enable the students to excel in their life and to pursue their higher education in the US and other countries.

He also suggested the students to make constructive use of information technology to enhance their skills with the help of massive open online courses.

Dean Faculty of Social Sciences UAF Dr Mahmood A Randhawa said that the Access Program was excellent steps that would also boost up the confidence level of students.

He said that English, being the global language, had become a part of life. "We are taking all possible measures to promote education which would herald new era of prosperity.

He said the programme would enable students to interact with people of the globe effectively that would open up new window of development for them in their lives.

UAF Librarian Umer Farooq said that under the Access Program, 100 students had passed out while 150 students were being imparted English skills. He said the university was providing excellent learning environment to the students to compete in their respective field.

Principal Community College Dr Haq Nawaz and Principal Officer Estate Management UAF Dr Qamar Bilal also spoke on the occasion.