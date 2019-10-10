US diplomats encourage students to avail educational opportunities in USA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :The Public Affairs Officer of US Consulate at Karachi, Jason Green and Cultural Attache' Cameron Thomas on Wednesday visited University of Sindh and participated in a seminar titled 'Exchanges and Education Opportunities in USA' organized by Bureau of STAGS University of Sindh in collaboration with US consulate General Karachi.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his presidential address acknowledged the academic, research and cultural relations between the university and the consulate.

A number of students from University of Sindh had been able to avail the opportunity of higher studies in USA with the collaboration of US consulate, Burfat said and also mentioned her daughter, who has availed the opportunity under SUSI program.

In the age of competition, only good education could guarantee success, the VC noted and highlighted the role of parents in encouraging their children specially daughters for applying in such programs as it was our collective responsibility to boost abilities, skills and confidence of youth.

He appreciated the faculty of the university and told that many of them hold PHDs from around the world including USA and UK and they were pride of the university.

He acknowledged and appreciated the efforts of Bureau of STAGS and congratulated the director.

Jason Green speaking at the session expressed delight on knowing that more than 50 students from the university had availed study scholarship opportunities under different programs.

He said the collaboration between University of Sindh and US consulate will work with same zest in future as well.

He briefed about multiple opportunities in USA and encouraged the participants to take part and benefit from such programs. "Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN) is one of the biggest alumni networks of the world which has around 29,000 Pakistanis" he said adding that all those who return after studying from USA join the network.

Furthermore, he also talked about the importance of programs which were facilitating academic and cultural exchange, sharing of experiences and increased awareness of bilateral relations.

Speaking to the session, Cultural Attache' Cameron Thomas informed about various programs including UGRAD, under which students from bachelors, masters as well as PHD could benefit. He told that numerous applications were received for various scholarships and only after careful look, merit-based selection takes place. "As a matter of fact, rural backgrounds are preferred", he said.

He announced that the collaboration will continue and such programs will also be organized in future.

Assistant public affairs, US consulate general Karachi, Sarah Asghar in her detailed session, informed the participants about various programs; Full-Bright, Global UGRAD, SUSI, Community Solution, Teach Women Exchange Program and Virtual Mission speaker. She also informed about the application process, eligibility criteria and benefits of various programs and answered the queries of students.

Director STAGS, Dr, Sumera Umrani, in her comprehensive presentation earlier, briefed the audience about university, programs offered, ISO certification; recent achievements and transformations to online attendance and admission system; various programs organized by the bureau in collaboration with different institutes as well as achievements of students who went to USA under UGRAD program.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor decorated the guests of honour with cultural gifts of Ajrak and Topi. The guests also presented the souvenirs to the Vice Chancellor. A great number of students, teachers and other staff participated in the event and witnessed the collaboration.