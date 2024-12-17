Open Menu

US Diplomats Visit Gurdawara Dera Sahib

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) At the special invitation of the Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora, U.S. Consul General in Lahore, Kristen Hawkins, accompanied by Ambassadors Bloom, visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.

During the visit, they inspected the gurdwara and gained detailed information about the religious rituals performed there. In a meeting between the Consul General and the Provincial Minister, the current situation in Pakistan was discussed. They also engaged in important talks regarding the rights and welfare of minority communities. The issuance of the "Minority Cards" was discussed to provide better identification and access to other rights for minority communities.

Kristen Hawkins, during the visit, expressed that the United States is ready to offer full cooperation in safeguarding the rights of Pakistan’s minority communities. She emphasized that such visits would help further strengthen relations between the two countries. Ramesh Singh Arora expressed hope that the visit would demonstrate the U.S. government's commitment to addressing the issues of Pakistan's minority communities and serve as an important step towards further protecting minority rights. He also presented her "Chadar Sahib" or Saropaas as a gesture of goodwill and reverence.

Pakistan Lahore Minority Visit United States Government

