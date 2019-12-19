US Do more Mantra posed a formidable challenge to Pakistan foreign policy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Following 9/11 incident in US, Pakistan foreign policy took a new turn but no remarkable transformation was witnessed therein because the Do more mantra by US posed a formidable challenge to our foreign policy.Through social media, US President Donald Trump at the inception of 2018 charged Pakistan with receiving aid amounting to 33 billion Dollars through lying and deceit.

These accusations have made bilateral US-Pakistan ties more complicated.Trump in a series of his statements highlighted India as a country which is waging war against terrorism. On the other hand Trump overlooked flatly Pakistan matchless sacrifices in war on terror.

Suspension of US military and financial aid to Pakistan stirred anti US sentiments among the people and government. However PM Imran Khan visit to US in July this year , his meeting with Donald Trump and revival of bilateral relations between the two countries can be characterized a diplomatic success.Despairs and complaints are the special traits of bilateral relations between Pakistan and US and even monumental changes occurred at international level could not leave any specific impact on these ties.For the sake of its interests It has been continuous efforts of US that Taliban should not regain power in Afghanistan and Kabul government is handed over to such a party upon which it could trust to some extent.

India has been extending full- fledged support to US on this count. Pakistan has always expressed reservations over it.US left Pakistan in lurch in the war on terror and Pakistan had to suffer its dire consequences on economic and diplomatic front .

Pakistan is continuing its work to restore its prestige at diplomatic level.A lasting peace in Afghanistan is guarantor of peace in South Asia which is a greater challenge for US, Pakistan and neighboring countries.

Pakistan stance is that the matters should be resolved through dialogue. However a clear solution does not seem to be in the offing on this count.PM Imran Khan urged on resumption of talks between US and Taliban which have been started.

It can be termed as big diplomatic achievement.Restarting talks session between US and Taliban is not only a positive movement forward for Afghanistan but for the entire world also.No effort for peace in Afghanistan can meet success without regional and international backing.

It is in the interest of Pakistan, US and other countries to cooperate with one another on Afghan issue. They should persuade Afghan government and Taliban to come to negotiation table so that a durable peace could be ensured in South Asia.On the other hand Kashmir issue should be resolved as per UN resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

However Modi government victory in 2019 Indian general election for the second time has encouraged Modi government making Kashmir issue more grave.Indian government eliminated the special status of Occupied Kashmir by revoking clause 370 of the constitution.

This move sparked anger and outrage among people of Pakistan and Kashmiris.The trade between Pakistan and India came to halt due to air strikes and bombing on LoC during the ongoing year. Train route was also suspended.

However steps taken by Pakistan for opening Kartarpur corridor and stopping Jehadi process on LoC won appreciation at international level. It is surely a diplomatic success.Any possibility stands ruled out that India changes its policy in Occupied Kashmir or restores the old autonomous status of Kashmir because purposeful talks with Pakistan is not part of Indian policy.Pakistan will have to remain alert that Indian can make vicious bid in fomenting germs of rebel in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Government will have to ensure uplift of people of these areas and protection of their rights. A national consensus among people against India is must in Pakistan so that Indian nefarious designs could be thwarted without causing any harm to broad national interests.

A national consensus should be developed on long term policy for safeguarding national interests.Relations with Iran is a formidable challenge for Pakistan. There is bitterness and grievances behind the apparent pleasant ties.

The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran are facing challenge since the incident of entry of Indian spy Kulbhushan to Pakistan from Iran during 2016. Militants attacks from both sides have posed a big problem to both countries.

The two countries keep on accusing each other for providing refuge to the militants.On the other side Pakistan supports inclusion of Afghan Taliban in future government of Afghanistan. Pakistan also thinks that Iran extends financial assistance to Afghanistan for fulfillment of its nefarious designs.Sectarianism is also a big impediment on the way to improvement of relations between Pakistan and Iran.Pakistan has been piling pressure on both Muslim countries to stop proxy sectarian war on their side.The major problem being faced by Pakistan in improvement of relations with Iran is US-Saudi ties due to which Gas pipeline project with Iran and forging economic ties with Iran have become an uphill task.PM Imran Khan tried to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia and he undertook visits of Riyadh and Tehran for this purpose.

Imran Khan visits to Iran during 2019 are being considered a headway in the bilateral relations. But practically success remained remote.